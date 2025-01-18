Former Universal Champion makes a surprise return to WWE on SmackDown

A former Universal Champion made an unexpected return to WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown. Braun Strowman came back and got into a confrontation with The Bloodline.

The Monster of All Monsters was off TV for several weeks. His last match was on the December 27 episode of the blue brand, which saw him defeat Austin Theory in a singles match. On SmackDown this week, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu attacked Jimmy Uso during and after his match against Carmelo Hayes.

LA Knight came out and got into a brawl with the two heels, and they quickly neutralized him. Just then, Braun Strowman came out and made his return to SmackDown. Tama tried to dive onto the former Universal Champion, but Strowman caught him and tossed him to the floor.

Trending

The Monster of All Monsters and The Samoan Werewolf stared each other down, and they were ready to throw hands. Just when the fight was about to begin, Tama Tong pulled Jacob Fatu out of the ring.

Expand Tweet

Later in the show, WWE announced that Braun and Jacob would face each other at Saturday Night's Main Event. It was also announced that Tama Tonga would face LA Knight next Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback