  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Smackdown
  • Former Universal Champion makes a surprise return to WWE on SmackDown

Former Universal Champion makes a surprise return to WWE on SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 18, 2025 07:38 GMT
SmackDown featured an unexpected return (Image via WWE.com)
SmackDown featured an unexpected return (Image via WWE.com)

A former Universal Champion made an unexpected return to WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown. Braun Strowman came back and got into a confrontation with The Bloodline.

The Monster of All Monsters was off TV for several weeks. His last match was on the December 27 episode of the blue brand, which saw him defeat Austin Theory in a singles match. On SmackDown this week, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu attacked Jimmy Uso during and after his match against Carmelo Hayes.

LA Knight came out and got into a brawl with the two heels, and they quickly neutralized him. Just then, Braun Strowman came out and made his return to SmackDown. Tama tried to dive onto the former Universal Champion, but Strowman caught him and tossed him to the floor.

also-read-trending Trending

The Monster of All Monsters and The Samoan Werewolf stared each other down, and they were ready to throw hands. Just when the fight was about to begin, Tama Tong pulled Jacob Fatu out of the ring.

Later in the show, WWE announced that Braun and Jacob would face each other at Saturday Night's Main Event. It was also announced that Tama Tonga would face LA Knight next Friday.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी