Former Universal Champion may turn heel in WWE for the first time in over two years, says analyst; after Cody Rhodes faces Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes continues to have a target on his back as long as he is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts recently discussed a potential heel turn for former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens.

The American Nightmare recently defended his title against The Prizefighter at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. Despite widespread speculation and subtle teases, Owens didn't turn heel on Rhodes.

The Canadian wrestler looked visibly upset after the loss, but he raised Cody Rhodes' hand and walked to the back with their arms around each others' shoulders.

Prior to their match, Solo Sikoa made it clear that he wants another crack at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts discussed the possibility of Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa taking place on the September 13, episode of SmackDown, which will mark the show's return to the USA Network.

Roberts said Kevin Owens could undergo a character change and turn his back on his friend that night:

"I don't think that would be the worst thing in the world, you know, Solo [Sikoa] vs. Cody [Rhodes] on the September 13th SmackDown, and maybe that's when Kevin Owens turns on Cody," Roberts said. (1:15:00 - 1:15:09)

WWE has yet to fulfill Cody Rhodes' request

Cody Rhodes has become the poster boy of WWE since his return. However, the management has yet to fulfill his request.

Speaking on the recent episode of his What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast The American Nightmare said he has yet to receive a singles match against R-Truth:

"You knew I had come back and one of the things people always ask about my return and 'Hey did you have any requests, were there any mandatory things?' There was one. I wanted to make sure that you and I had one singles match. Didn't matter where, didn't matter what, still hasn't happened, and it can happen now," Rhodes said.

R-Truth is currently working under the RAW brand, meaning the chances of the two men facing each other are slim to none at this point.

