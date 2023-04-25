Former Universal Champion offers Cody Rhodes the chance to join a top faction on WWE RAW

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor offered Cody Rhodes the chance to join The Judgment Day on the latest episode of RAW.

Ever since he was brutally assaulted by Brock Lesnar on RAW after WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes has had only one thing on his mind - revenge. While it looks like The American Nightmare will get the chance to lay his hands on The Beast Incarnate at Backlash, he opened the show with a message for Lesnar.

Tonight on RAW, Cody came out to address his match against Brock Lesnar. He started by showing off the scar from his torn pectoral muscle and challenged The Beast to put another scar on his body because it still wouldn't be enough to defeat him.

He then said that he was able to defeat Seth Rollins when he was injured, and it was thanks to the fans in the arena that night. Rhodes then thanked the fans for their support.

Things took a turn when Finn Balor came out. Balor let Cody know that he was cheated out of the world title at WrestleMania because there was no one in his corner. He then stated that Rhodes couldn't beat Brock Lesnar on his own and offered him the chance to join The Judgment Day.

However, Cody Rhodes declined the offer. Finn Balor didn't take kindly to the rejection and asked The American Nightmare to watch his back. Rhodes then challenged Finn to a match tonight on RAW.

The match between Balor and Cody Rhodes was made official and is set to take place later in the night. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes will be able to gain some momentum heading into his match against Brock Lesnar at Backlash.

Who do you think will win tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes