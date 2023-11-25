Former Universal Champion returns from suspension on WWE SmackDown; forms an alliance with LA Knight

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens made his return after he was suspended by Nick Aldis. He was slated to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect.

During the segment, the Aussie superstar introduced him to the ring, but Austin Theory came out instead, dressed up like KO. The real Owens then came out and confronted the two heel stars. Waller was surprised to see him, as he apparently thought that KO was still suspended.

Kevin Owens revealed that his suspension ended today. Grayson Waller said he didn't know the former was going to show up, as the plan was for him and Austin Theory to make fun of Owens. KO wanted to punch Waller and Theory in the face at the same time again. Grayson brought up Owens costing him his match against LA Knight last week. He believed that he would've won the bout if it wasn't for the former WWE Universal Champion.

Expand Tweet

KO then said you know what happens when you keep saying someone's name in WWE. LA Knight came out and got a big reaction. The Megastar said Waller and Theory thought they would just talk trash about Kevin Owens but they got caught. Grayson and Austin were discussing punching KO and LA Knight in the face, but a fight broke out between the four stars, which led to a tag team match.

What do you think about LA Knight and KO's alliance? Sound off in the comments section below!