Former Universal Champion says a feud between him and CM Punk in WWE is inevitable 

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has commented on a potential feud with CM Punk in WWE.

The Prizefighter and The Straight Edge Superstar are two of the biggest names to have ever come out of Ring of Honor, but they have never faced each other before. They had a brief interaction backstage when Punk appeared on SmackDown last year, which got a lot of fans excited.

During a recent interview with India Today, Kevin Owens was asked about possibly facing CM Punk in WWE. He stated that they'll have a match at some point in the future.

"I'm sure we'll end up in the ring together at some point. It seems, uh, like there's no way we wouldn't," said Owens.

During Punk's promo on the blue brand, he stated that he and Kevin Owens were too much alike. It was the same segment in which he mentioned KO punching people backstage.

Owens told India Today that there are a lot of things that are different about them as well.

"We're both guys that probably, you know, have done things their own way, in a sense. But there's probably a lot that we're very different on as well, so I think it's a little bit of both," said Owens. [H/T India Today]

CM Punk is set to make his WWE in-ring return at the Royal Rumble

The Second City Saint's last match in WWE before his departure was at the 2014 Royal Rumble. He will make his televised in-ring return at this Saturday's Premium Live Event ten years later.

He declared his entry for the 30-man match, and to win the bout, he will have to outlast 29 other superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre.

CM Punk wants to headline his first WrestleMania, and winning the Rumble guarantees him that spot.

