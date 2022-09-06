Former Universal Champion to be present at tonight's WWE RAW - Reports

Former WWE Superstar and Universal Champion Braun Strowman will reportedly be in the arena for this week's Monday Night RAW.

The Monster Among Men was one of the superstars released in June 2021 due to budget cuts. He has since made several appearances on the independent circuit, most prominently co-founding the Control Your Narrative wrestling promotion with another former WWE star in EC3.

Tonight's episode of the red brand will be emanating live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. A match for the United States Championship between champ Bobby Lashley and The Miz has been announced for the show.

It has been reported by Xero News on Twitter that Strowman will be at the T-Mobile Center for the show tonight. It must also be said that this news has not been verified by any other source, so this report must be taken with a grain of salt until it can be verified.

"As of 1 hour ago Braun is due to be in the building for raw But there is currently no segments for him. This could change but he is not on the show's plans at this moment in time."

PWInsider reported last week that Braun Strowman has signed with WWE. However, it has not been confirmed if he will be appearing on tonight's RAW, or even if he is in the building for the show.

Top RAW star comments on backstage morale in WWE under Triple H

Over the last few years, reports and rumors were aplenty about how WWE's backstage morale was at an "all-time low." Now that Vince has retired and Triple H has taken over as Head of Creative, recently-returned RAW star Bayley has revealed the mood of the people backstage under new management.

Before last week's Clash at the Castle, The Role Model gave an interview to BT Sport where she revealed what The Game's new role has done for the superstars:

"I think it ultimately is just giving everybody hope," Bayley said. "It's given people in NXT hope, it's given people who've been released hope and that still wanna be here, and it just kind of feels like a new relationship where it's like anything's possible and everything's fresh and new." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Not only does morale in the company seem to be on the up, but so do the weekly ratings and audience feedback. Now that The King of Kings has booked a premium live event along with all its build, how the momentum keeps rolling on tonight's RAW remains to be seen.

