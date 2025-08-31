Former US Champion gets disturbed by fan chants at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

A former United States Champion had a huge premium live event match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025, and he received a chant that reminded him of days gone by. He appeared to be disturbed by these specific chants.That superstar is none other than The Bulgarian Brute, Rusev. A former three-time United States Champion, he was booked to compete in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match against Sheamus in Paris. The two men went to war, and the crowd respected them for it. The Celtic Warrior was already a fan favorite and the favorite in the bout, but the crowd also acknowledged his opponent.In a throwback moment from over seven years ago, the fans at Clash in Paris chanted &quot;Rusev Day&quot;, which many consider the peak of his popularity as a wrestler. But in a surprising moment, Rusev rejected these chants by putting his hands over his ears. It was clear that he didn't want to acknowledge these chants, and it also hinted at him going on a different character arc where he wants to shed the old version of himself.It's clear that The Bulgarian Brute wants to move on from the past. He had to go to hell and back to get his victory against Sheamus. What was even more surprising was that he made The Celtic Warrior tap out. Michael Cole pointed out that it was only the second time in his career that he submitted.It took a brutal accolade with the shillelagh to make Sheamus tap out. Previously, The Celtic Warrior put Rusev through the table. It's all guns blazing forward for The Bulgarian Brute, who is set to become a major player in WWE again.It's going to be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former United States Champion after the big win at Clash in Paris.