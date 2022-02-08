Former US Champion using Vince McMahon's mirror selfie to promote new merchandise

Matt Cardona is using an old Vince McMahon photo to promote his brand new merchandise on Twitter.

Matt Cardona has done the best work of his pro-wrestling career ever since he was let go by WWE. Cardona is lighting the independent scene on fire and is being dubbed by many as one of the best heels in wrestling today.

Cardona occasionally mentions his former boss Vince McMahon in his tweets. He previously stated that WWE was his 'developmental,' and has now finally come up with a T-shirt with the quote slapped on it.

Cardona is heavily promoting the T-shirt on his official Twitter handle. He went a tad bit too far in his latest tweet, though.

The former WWE Superstar took an old picture of Vince McMahon, in which the WWE Chairman can be seen taking a selfie in front of a mirror. Cardona edited the picture to make it look like McMahon was wearing his new merch.

Matt Cardona has had nothing but praise for Vince McMahon in the recent past

Matt Cardona was released by WWE in 2020, thus ending his 15-year stint with the company.

Cardona doesn't seem angry at all over his release. He recently acknowledged that he did have his moments at the top in WWE, and was grateful to Vince McMahon for the opportunities he was given.

"WWE was my developmental. I don’t mean that as a shot to the web. I’ve loved my time in WWE. I lived my dream. You know, I made a lot of money there. The Intercontinental, Tag Team Title, US Title. I had WrestleMania moments. It was a dream come true. But it ended. So what am I gonna do about it? Am I gonna cry? Am I gonna f*cking b**ch on the internet? No, I use the tools that I learned from Vince and the whole company and I’m taking it to the independents," said Cardona. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

One wonders what McMahon would think of Cardona promoting his merch with an edited picture of him.

In the past, a select few superstars have made a name for themselves outside the WWE umbrella and utilized it to start afresh in the promotion.

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley are two big names who didn't do much of note during their first WWE runs but won the top Title after returning to the company.

Is this what's in store for Matt Cardona in the future? Do you see him make a return to WWE somewhere down the line, and have a run as a main event star?

