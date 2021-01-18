Former US Champion proposes dream match involving Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

Veteran WWE Superstar MVP wants to see Bobby Lashley take on Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania, as per his latest tweet.

The official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX posted a tweet asking fans to book the main event of WrestleMania. MVP responded with his choice in what would certainly be a dream match for many.

MVP stated that he wants a one-on-one between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar to headline WrestleMania, with himself and Paul Heyman managing their respective clients. Check out the tweet below:

The CHO (Chief Hurt Officer) of The Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley with MVP...



VS...



Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman https://t.co/0I4xez4cgf — MVP (@The305MVP) January 18, 2021

Bobby Lashley has wanted a match against Brock Lesnar for a long time now

Bobby Lashley made his WWE return on the RAW after WrestleMania 34. Fans might remember that Lesnar had defeated Roman Reigns on that night to retain his Universal title. Lashley has been a mainstay ever since and is one of the most athletically-gifted Superstars in WWE history.

Here's Lashley stating what he would "definitely do" if he faces Brock Lesnar:

"He's been running from me. You see it, when I first came in he left; when I left, he came back, when I came back, he left... he's been running from me this whole time. I met Brock for the first time maybe a year ago. Never crossed paths with him. But I've been talking about him from the day that I started. So for me, somebody once told me that 'Brock has this other stuff'... alright, that's cool. But if the fans want it, I don't see why you don't give it to them. And they've been yelling about it," said Bobby Lashley.

Once I’m done taking out this Brock wannabe, as I’ve said for YEARS, I’ll take Lesnar whenever, wherever. https://t.co/lfEp2niOvT — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 15, 2021

Lashley has been wanting a match against Brock Lesnar for a while now and hasn't lost hope even though Lesnar isn't under a WWE contract anymore. A bout between Brock Lesnar and Lashley is certainly WrestleMania main event worthy, and fans too would want to see it become a reality before these two behemoths call it quits for good.