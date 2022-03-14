"It is special" - Former US Champion reveals crucial advice that Vince McMahon gave him backstage

Vince McMahon isn't accessible to every superstar, and it's often stated how hard it can be to simply get a meeting with him. While that doesn't seem to be the case for top-tier stars of the company, for most, it's not easy to have a sit-down meeting with him. A current RAW star and former United States Champion revealed what the Chairman of WWE told him.

Vince McMahon doesn't seem to like the term wrestling or wrestlers. He has long ceased to use that name and emphasized on the sports entertainment side of the business even during the Monday Night Wars. He believes it to be the entertainment business and not specifically the wrestling business, even though that's what all superstars are.

Former US Champion Damian Priest spoke to ViBe & Wrestling, where he revealed the kind of conversation he had with Vince McMahon. He said that the WWE Chairman explained why they are called "superstars" and not wrestlers:

“The way he explained it was perfect. It is clear that I am a wrestler and that I am a professional and that is why I trained for, but I am a WWE Superstar and that is something else. Anyone can be a wrestler but there is only one place where you can be a WWE Superstar and that is obviously in WWE. For me that was the dream, I always wanted to be a Superstar and I love that the nickname or name that he gives us is that one because it is special and we deserve a name like that,” said Damian Priest.

It's certainly an interesting explanation, and understandable why he would want to detach himself from the term "wrestling" or "wrestlers". If you look at it from a business strategy standpoint, it has paid off as WWE's sports entertainment brand has helped attract many lucrative broadcast deals and even sponsorships.

Vince McMahon could have huge plans for Damian Priest at WrestleMania

Damian Priest recently turned heel for the first time on the main roster as he turned on Finn Balor after losing the United States Championship to him. During Balor's match against Austin Theory on RAW, Priest interfered again and assaulted the champion.

All roads seem to be leading to a rematch between the two men at WrestleMania, this time featuring a more unhinged version of Damian Priest. Given how Vince McMahon has pushed and protected him for the last year, it only makes sense that they would want to give him another great showing at The Show of Shows.

Last year, Priest was the beneficiary of his association with Bad Bunny as they would beat The Miz and John Morrison in the best celebrity match in WWE history.

