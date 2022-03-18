A former WCW Champion was instrumental in helping Scott Hall develop his toothpick gimmick (Exclusive)

As the wrestling world mourns the passing of Scott Hall at the age of 63, tributes have poured in from colleagues and fans alike. Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page fondly remembered his dear friend in this week's edition of 'The Bro Show'.

The living legend also told us how he was instrumental in coming up with the toothpick gimmick that Hall became synonymous with. This is a story from the early days of his career, long before Razor Ramon was born:

"As we're leaving Waffle House, I give him the toothpick. I've got it in my mouth, he's got it in his mouth. As we're walking, I go- 'Dude I got a great idea. At the end of the video, at the end of the interview, we both kick the toothpicks through to the camera,'" said DDP. [16:10-16:30]

DDP's idea became a signature gimmick that The Bad Guy would become known for, throughout the course of his career:

"Around 2 quarters of the way through the promo, the toothpick's in my mouth. It falls out of my mouth and I am like, 'Noooo,' because I wanted to do that. But the way he did it when I saw that, the way he did the whole thing, the way he flicked it into the camera...the bad guy was born," added DDP. [16:30-16:53]

Scott Hall would repay the favor to DDP in a massive way

Elsewhere in the interview, DDP spoke about how Hall, at the top of the world as a member of the nWo paid back the favor to his old friend. When DDP hit the Diamond Cutter on Hall and rejected an invitation to join the nWo, his career was made. Catch the immortal moment by clicking on the video linked above.

