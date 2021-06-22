Former WCW executive reveals why major Goldberg angle failed [Exclusive]

Goldberg was one of the biggest babyfaces in the history of WCW. A one-man wrecking machine during the Monday Night Wars, Goldberg's heel turn in 2000 was never accepted by fans.

The man behind Goldberg's heel turn was former WCW head writer Vince Russo. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo gave his take on why the angle did not work. The WWE and WCW veteran said that Goldberg's heel turn never worked because the man himself didn't believe in it:

"Let me tell you a rule of thumb. You can't have the talent go out there and do something they don't believe in because if their heart isn't in it they are never going to get it over. Bro, I learned that lesson when we wanted to turn Goldberg heel. Goldberg did not want to turn heel, his heart was not in it and it just wasn't going to happen. You know that as a writer. You know when you give somebody something and they're not feeling it. You can't put it out there because if they're not feeling itm how are they going to convince an audience?" said Russo

A quick look at Goldberg's heel turn in WCW

WCW turned Hulk Hogan heel in 1996, and the NWO angle revolutionized pro wrestling. In the year 2000, turning Goldberg heel had the opposite effect. Goldberg was the one babyfaces WCW fans were still clinging to as ratings dropped during the Monday Night Wars.

Goldberg turned on Kevin Nash at the Great American Bash pay-per-view and then aligned himself with Vince Russo and his faction, the New Blood. The fans never really accepted Goldberg in his role as a heel, and the angle just fizzled out. He turned back to being a babyface about three months later.

