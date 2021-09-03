Former WCW and Impact Wrestling Superstar Daffney dead at 46

Daffney Unger's family recently confirmed that the former wrestler has sadly passed away at the age of 46.

The wrestling world came together last night when it was made public knowledge that former WCW and IMPACT Wrestling star Daffney needed assistance.

Daffney, whose real name was Shannon Claire Spruil, streamed an Instagram live video last night where the star became emotional and it was clear she was struggling. The star made it clear that she wanted her brain to be donated for CTE testing in Boston throughout the video.

"We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger @screamqueendaff. We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time.

I will miss you my logical sister from another mister."

Several wrestling figures, including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, reached out to the WWE Universe on Twitter to ask for their help locating the star, since there were several known locations.

It was also noted that Daffney had recently relocated, which made it much harder for local authorities to track her down. Earlier today, TMZ noted that the police had been unable to locate the former star before the news was broken by her family that she had sadly passed away.

Daffney's wrestling career

Daffney rose to fame as the deranged, besotted girlfriend of David Flair in WCW and became known for her piercing screams when accompanying the star to ringside.

I’m so very sorry to learn of Daffney’s passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if her time in our business. #RIPDaffney



If you’re hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available.

Daffney later made her way over to IMPACT Wrestling where she was part of a storyline with The Beautiful People before aligning herself with Dr. Steve. Daffney departed IMPACT Wrestling in 2011 and went on to file a workers' compensation claim against TNA for injuries which she suffered whilst working for the promotion. The claim was settled out of court in 2013.

Daffney's family has requested privacy at this time and no details surrounding Daffney's shock death have been revealed as of writing.

