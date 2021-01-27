Former WCW star believes Brock Lesnar will return at Royal Rumble [Exclusive]

Former WCW star P.N. News believes that a Brock Lesnar return to WWE is imminent.

P.N. News was recently a guest on SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone and answered several fan questions. When asked about the possibility of Brock Lesnar coming back to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble event, he seemed about the idea of it happening.

"Wouldn't that be something! He's been coming around quite a bit, hasn't he? I think he'll make his comeback again."

Brock Lesnar hasn't been on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36

Brock Lesnar last wrestled at WrestleMania 36, where he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. Ever since then, The Beast Incarnate hasn't been seen on WWE TV. Months after the outing, it was revealed that Lesnar's contract with WWE has expired.

Now, with WrestleMania 37 fast approaching, the rumor mill is running wild, and it seems like Brock Lesnar could be a part of the mega event. WWE likes to bring back big names on the Road to WrestleMania, and Lesnar is certainly one name that WWE would like to have on The Show of Shows.

Brock Lesnar accomplished this during last year's #RoyalRumble, while @BraunStrowman accomplished it at the Greatest Royal Rumble. pic.twitter.com/L8aeRzqJAk — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 25, 2021

What better way to bring back Brock Lesnar in WWE than to have him enter the Royal Rumble match? The Rumble is something that both hardcore and casual WWE fans don't like to miss. Lesnar returning and winning the whole thing could certainly bring back tons of lost viewers on the Road to WrestleMania.

What are your views on a possible Brock Lesnar return and eventual win in the Royal Rumble match? Would you like to see The Beast Incarnate headline WrestleMania again? Sound off in the comment section.