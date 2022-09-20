Former WCW star Buff Bagwell reportedly in rehabilitation 

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell has reportedly entered rehab due to some personal struggles.

Marcus Bagwell was a key part of WCW's mid-card in the late 90s and early 2000s and was a multi-time Tag Team Champion with the company. WWE fans may remember Bagwell as Booker T's opponent in the failed WCW re-launch following a RAW episode in July 2001. The contest was booed out of the building, and Bagwell was never seen on WWE TV again.

Bagwell has battled addiction for some time, and recently experienced a relapse. "Diamond" Dallas Page took to his official DDP yoga YouTube channel at the end of August to break the news in his "Update on Buff Bagwell" video.

In the video, Page explains that he and Bagwell had been working together for several months, and that Marcus had been checked into a rehab facility to try and get well.

"What he had was an addiction. An addiction that he could mask really well. And most people who have addictions can do that," Page said. (00:28)

He then went into greater detail on the nature of Bagwell's relapse.

"Now, because of some of the negative influences in Marc’s life, and I’m talking about people who love him and enable him, he’s had a relapse. So, we had a meeting with all of my people and Marcus, and we all agreed that it was time for him to go to a rehab facility," he added. (01:22)

DDP is hopeful for Buff Bagwell's recovery

Though addiction can be a difficult thing to overcome, Dallas Page was hopeful for the recovery of his friend & colleague.

Noting that Bagwell is in a really healthy and positive mindset, and applying Page's program to his recovery, DDP claimed Marcus was quite content. He also noted that he was making people aware of the situation for the sake of Bagwell's existing bookings.

"Now, we don’t know how long Marcus is going to be at the rehab facility, but he’s in a really positive mindset. I mean the best I’ve ever heard him. And he’s really taking what we were teaching him and applying it there. And he’s actually enjoying it right now," he said. (02:00)

There is no word on how long the former WCW World Tag Team Champion will be in rehab.

We at Sportskeeda wish Buff Bagwell a healthy and safe recovery. Would you like to share your own kind words? You can leave a comment down below.

