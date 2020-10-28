Former WCW star Ice Train recently sat down with Sportskeeda's own Chris Featherstone and discussed a variety of topics. As part of the interview, Ice Train shared his opinion on RAW Superstar Bray Wyatt. He had nothing but praise for Wyatt, and it seems like he has been enjoying Wyatt's character a lot on WWE TV so far.

"WWE is doing a great job, and Wyatt is so talented man. I just like the way he's getting this push right now. Plus he is a great worker, he can carry that ball man. He doing good. He can work, he's entertaining, he's funny. He's got a little bit of all of it, personality and everything."

Bray Wyatt is currently on RAW, with Alexa Bliss on his side

A short while ago, Bray Wyatt randomly targeted Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown and made sure that she would never be the same again. As time passed, Bliss turned into a completely different person and her current character is downright creepy and terrifying.

WWE has tons of options for the duo as they move forward; it will be interesting to see whether Alexa benefits from her run with Bray Wyatt. Hopefully, WWE succeeds in pushing this new persona of Alexa Bliss and we get to witness her as a top star for a long time to come.