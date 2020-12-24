The Royal Rumble is just around the corner, and the fans have already kicked off the speculation about the potential surprise entrants that could appear during the match. The mystery entrant shtick is one of the most anticipated aspects of the Royal Rumble, and WWE reserves as few spots every year for a few legends from the past.

This year's PPV is expected to be no different as we could see some wrestlers from the past make one-off appearances. The appearances could also potentially lead to a short runs after the PPV like many recent instances.

One former WCW Star has expressed his interest in appearing in the Royal Rumble. Ice Train was a guest on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted live Q&A show, and he was asked about possibly showing up at the Royal Rumble.

Ice Train would definitely do it, and he would need just two months of training to get his body ready for the potential appearance.

Here's what Ice Train had to say:

"I would do it because when I went to Europe last year, man, just like today, I'm not a braggadocious guy. I'm just a laidback dude. I enjoy my life and the fruits of my labor, and just to see all the people when DDP posted, 350 people joined my Ice Train Instagram today. I was just like, wow! And I don't do a lot of posts. I ain't a post guy. It was just nice to see the feedback for all the people.

I just need about two months because when I get in that ring, I got to look just how I used to look when I left. That's a good thing. So, if I had two months of training, I would do a Royal Rumble. No doubt."

Put it out there. Let's make it happen: Ice Train on possibly being a Royal Rumble surprise entrant

Teddy Long and Ice Train.

Dr. Chris Featherstone said that Ice Train would have to speed up his training regime as Royal Rumble is just a month away. Even though it's a longshot, Chris Featherstone noted that he would love to see Ice Train at the Royal Rumble and asked all the listeners to push for Ice Train's potential Rumble appearance.

Dr. Chris Featherstone: "So the Royal Rumble is a month away. So you've got to double time on your training. I want to see you. I want to see you; I don't care if it's a longshot. There are over 3 million followers on social media with Sportskeeda. So, as long as I got some presence, some stroke, some talk. Listen, Ice Train in the Royal Rumble. I want everybody; we get tens of thousands of listeners every week. I want everybody to be plugging that—Ice Train to the Royal Rumble."

Ice Train: "I got to the gym, get them guns back to about 25 inches, and I'll be in that Royal Rumble for you. You put it out there, I'm there, baby. Put it out there. Let's make it happen."

Ice Train worked for WCW, and he retired from in-ring competition after the company folded in 2001. Despite having talks with Vince McMahon, Ice Train turned down the opportunity to join WWE on two occasions.