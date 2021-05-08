Former WCW star opens up about working with Randy Savage and Sting

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bryan Clark opened up about what it was like to work with wrestling legends Randy Savage and Sting.

Bryan Clark is a former WWE and WCW star. His first run with WWE saw him portray the Adam Bomb character. He found success in WCW's tag-team division with Brian Adams as part of KroniK.

Speaking about 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, Bryan Clark revealed how his first WWE appearance saw him make a run-in during a match between Randy Savage and The Undertaker:

"I love Randy. He was really wound tight, to say the least." Clark said, "My very first match, everyone thinks my first match was on RAW or Superstars or something, actually, my first match was.... somebody got hurt in San Antonio so they flew me out to San Antonio and I did a run-in on Randy and Taker's match. That was really my first match so the first thing I got to do was get in there with Savage and I was like, this is great. I was a massive fan of Randy and he was just a great guy."

Bryan Clark on his relationship with Sting

Bryan Clark was also asked about his relationship with Sting and what it was like wrestling the WCW legend. Clark put Sting over as someone who was really easy to work with and revealed how Sting let him call their matches on multiple occasions:

"Great guy. Super easy to work with. He basically just let me call it in the ring and he used to just go with it, you know? I don't know how many times I worked him but I remember that I would always go to do the Meltdown and I'd have him up in the pumphandle and he would flip out behind and hook me in his finish so I came up with creative ways for him to beat me. He's just a really good guy. We always got along."

Sting is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

During his appearance on UnSKripted, Bryan Clark also opened up about how The Undertaker lost his cool during a match against KroniK. You can check that out HERE.

