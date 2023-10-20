Former WCW star plans to return in 2024 after heart attack and quintuple bypass surgery

Bradley Cain, better known to fans as former WCW wrestler Lodi, recently opened up about his plans to return to the ring.

Lodi appeared in WCW between 1997 and 2000. On June 17, the 53-year-old suffered a heart attack during a match against independent star Lucky Ali. He later underwent quintuple bypass surgery.

In an interview on Developmentally Speaking, Lodi said he is recovering well and hopes to wrestle again in 2024:

"We were wrestling, and I had a heart attack. Four days later, went in for a triple bypass, and they realized they had missed two blockages, so I ended up having a quintuple bypass on June 21, and obviously in the hospital for nine out of 11 days and recovered from that. I'm not taking any more bookings until January of '24, so I'm recovering and getting my body back in shape." [23:48 – 24:17]

Lodi is best remembered as a member of The Flock, a faction led by wrestling legend Raven. He faced several high-profile names in WCW, including Booker T, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP), and Goldberg.

Former WCW star Lodi reveals what his surgeon told him

Lodi's story was featured on FOX network Charlotte Sports Live after his heart attack.

His opponent, Lucky Ali, shared the segment, which included interviews with both men, on Instagram:

Lodi added that his surgeon had positive words to say two months after the major health scare:

"The last time I saw my surgeon in August, he kind of tipped me a little bit. He's like, 'You've recovered so well.' One thing I jokingly tell people, I've had a lot of injuries in my wrestling career, but God gave me starfish-like healing abilities. I heal really fast." [24:18 – 24:32]

Lodi previously underwent three neck surgeries. Two neurosurgeons told him he would never wrestle again, but he recovered from the injuries and returned to the ring.

