Former WCW star reveals backstage feeling after Vince McMahon bought the promotion [Exclusive]

Former WWE and WCW star Chuck Palumbo was recently interviewed by Jose G of Sportskeeda Wrestling. During the discussion, Palumbo spoke about WWE's purchase of WCW in 2001 and the feeling backstage in the locker room at the time.

Chuck Palumbo said the overwhelming concern for most of the WCW locker room was whether they would still have a job. Apart from that, he said that the other major concern was how they would be used by Vince McMahon in WWE:

"Honestly, most of us didn't know what to expect. We didn't know if Vince [McMahon] was going to hold on to us. Obviously as a talent you're always thinking about how you're going to be used. Vince had a reputation of taking coming in from other companies... I don't mean taking, talent came in from other companies and Vince had a reputation of kind of breaking them back down and building them back up with his ideas for that character, or a new creation. That being said you're always curious, what are they going to do with you, will I continue to get a push like I was getting in WCW? Am I going to get an opportunity? Now we have double the roster but still the same amount of TV time so how's this going to work out. I think, number one, people were concerned about their jobs first and foremost and then after that I would say how am I going to be used and stuff like that."

Chuck Palumbo on WWE buying WCW in 2001

Chuck Palumbo also opened up about being a part of the pro wrestling industry during the Monday Night Wars and what a crazy time it was. He also spoke about Vince McMahon's incredible feat of turning the war around, despite losing to Nitro in the ratings battle for 83 straight weeks at one point:

"It was a great time to be there, I mean that will never happen again. When you think about it, WCW dominated for 83 weeks and then for Vince to come in and actually buy that company, crazy times."

WWE bought WCW in 2001 for only around $2.5 million. Having already bought ECW earlier in the year, this left WWE as the only major player in American pro wrestling at the time.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

Edited by Jack Cunningham