Former WCW star reveals how Ron Simmons was behind the scenes [Exclusive]

Former WCW star P. N. News recently opened up on working with WWE legend Ron Simmons.

P. N. News and Ron Simmons both worked for WCW in the 90s and locked horns on one occasion. Ron Simmons tagged with Thomas Rich in a winning effort against P. N. News and Steve Armstrong at WCW Starrcade 1991. Here's what he had to say about Simmons:

Ron Simmons, I got to work with him only a couple of times, but I really like Ron. He was such an easy-going guy. That deep, low, 'Damn' voice that he's got. He was just a real cool guy. He's pretty funny, man.

One of the rawest, toughest athletes, I have ever been around. The guy is just a phenomenal athlete.

Ron Simmons is a WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion

Ron Simmons made history in WCW when he won the WCW World Heavyweight title and became the first-ever African American wrestler to win the belt. WWE recognizes him as the first black World Champion in the business. He had a pretty successful stint in WWE as well and was notable for his run with Bradshaw (a.k.a JBL). The duo dubbed themselves A.P.A. and won the Tag Team titles on three occasions.

Here's Ron Simmons talking about making history when he won the WCW World title:

Out of everything that I’ve accomplished in professional wrestling, that, without any doubt, tops the list. As I have stated before, once we leave this earth, man or woman, we want to be known or leave something behind that is good for mankind, period and that to me was the best gift I could’ve given, not only to my race, but to any aspiring wrestler, or anyone aspiring to do the best in anything they can…at that time there wasn’t many African Americans in the business, and then for myself to come along and be the one, while not setting out to be that one, or that trailblazer, or the first to wear that heavyweight belt. It means a lot to me.

Black History Ron Simmons aka Farooq from Perry,Ga

First black NWA/WCW Champion @robinsfootball1 pic.twitter.com/Ch6PeB4uxj — Marvin L. James II (@sportsguymarv) February 26, 2020

Ron Simmons became a WWE Hall of Famer in 2012. P. N. News is just one of several wrestlers who have spoken highly of Ron Simmons over the years.