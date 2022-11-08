Former Women's Champion details one key change that Triple H has made as head of creative

WWE's new head of creative Triple H now calls the shots, and Natalya recently shared her thoughts on The Game's running of RAW and SmackDown.

Nattie has been with the company for over 15 years and is one of the most respected stars in the locker room. With a proven track record as a champion whilst Vince McMahon was in charge, the Canadian star will undoubtedly notice the difference between the two regimes.

During a recent interview with Faction 919, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was asked how Triple H's WWE differs from Vince McMahon's.

She said that she loves how women are getting pushed under The Game's regime.

"What I’m seeing more women’s wrestling and I’m okay with that I think that’s incredible. You know you look at Becky, Bianca, Dakota, Iyo, Bayley, their women that have fought to be here and I’m one of those women that fought to be in WWE and I know everyone’s journey is different but we’re wanting women to have more." [From 10:37 to 11:07]

The Queen of Hearts will be out of action for a while after she suffered a broken nose last week on Friday Night SmackDown after her former teammate Shayna Baszler kneed her in the face.

Triple H is looking to offer another top female star a new WWE contract

The Game is also WWE's Chief Content Officer, meaning he has a much greater say in which stars sign for the company.

One person Triple H is reportedly keen to keep is former SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi.

"WWE is reportedly working on a new contract for Naomi, but there is no concrete update on when she and Sasha Banks might return." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Since May 2022, Naomi and her partner Sasha Banks have not been seen on WWE TV after they fell out with the previous management over how they were booked as Tag Team Champions.

Now fans will be hoping that Triple H can find a way to bring both talented women back to the ring.

