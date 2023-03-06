Former Women's Champion explains why she has not returned to WWE

Despite having a very successful career in WWE, former Women's Champion Candice Michelle has only made one appearance in the past 14 years.

Michelle was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment from 2004 to 2009 and, during that period, faced off against top stars like Beth Phoenix, Mickie James, and Melina.

During a recent interview on Ten Count, Candice was asked why she has not made many appearances in WWE since earning legendary status amongst fans.

"I think that I've really taken such a step back in my personal life. You know, I've had three kids. I haven't been present on social media like a lot of the other former wrestlers. I really dived into my personal life and raising these children and now just going into where my career is going next, and that hasn't really been live on social media so much." Michelle added: "I've gone through many transitions recently and had some health issues lately and so it's actually good that it's not my time right now, but I'm coming out of that so maybe next year at this time when it happens." H/T (Wrestling News)

Check out the full interview below:

Candice Michelle's last outing in WWE came in 2019 when she and many other iconic female stars appeared during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Former Intercontinental Champion on possibly returning to WWE

Another former superstar who has long been linked with a return to the company is John Morrison. Morrison was released from Stamford in 2021 after a second stint with WWE.

Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Morrison stated that he has many other things he'd like to achieve before he even thinks about returning for a third time.

"When I left, it would be the first time. It was never a goal to go back; it was in my head that I would go back one day. It's not really in my head anymore that I need to be back in WWE. If like for it to happen for some reason, sure, maybe. The chance to have this handful of dream matches that I haven't had yet. Who knows? [Kenny] Omega, [Jon] Moxley, [Kota] Ibushi, people like that," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Over the past year, many former superstars have made their returns to World Wrestling Entertainment, including top names like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Karrion Kross.

Which former Superstar would you like to see return to the company?

