Former Women's Champion officially joins TNA, six months after WWE release

A former WWE Superstar has signed a contract with TNA Wrestling, and the official announcement was made at tonight's TNA Rebellion event. The star, Indi Hartwell, was released by World Wrestling Entertainment in late 2024.

Indi Hartwell had a lengthy five-year run with the Stamford-based promotion that abruptly ended on November 1, 2024. Her release came as a shock to many fans who had high hopes for her on the main roster.

At tonight's TNA Rebellion event, Indi Hartwell was in attendance and was announced as the company's newest acquisition. Hartwell was revealed as the latest addition to the Knockouts division.

Hartwell did the best work of her career down in WWE NXT. She won the NXT Women's title on one occasion and had a brief run with the belt. She also won the NXT Women's Tag Team titles once, alongside Candice LeRae.

Her main roster run left much to be desired, and many fans were upset with how Triple H handled her after her NXT exit. Indi's fans are excited to see her on TNA Wrestling television and are looking forward to watching her showcase her in-ring skills on weekly TV once again.

