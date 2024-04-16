Former Women’s Champion has one-word reaction to Rhea Ripley relinquishing her title

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley just vacated her Women's World Championship on RAW and a former champion has reacted to it.

Early last year, Liv Morgan was involved in a rivalry with Rhea Ripley that resulted in her getting injured. The injury put Morgan on the shelf for several months. When Liv returned to the ring at the 2024 Royal Rumble, she made her intentions clear that she was out of revenge.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion spent the next few months trying to get a shot at Ripley's title but failed to do so. She called this the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour. After failing to get a shot at The Nightmare's title the traditional way, she took matters into her own hands and ambushed her last week on RAW.

Tonight's episode of RAW kicked off with Mami informing those in attendance that she was injured and would be on the shelf for several months. She also informed the fans that she needed to relinquish the title due to the severity of her injury. Following this massive announcement, Morgan took to X/Twitter to react to Ripley's situation. She stated that it was the LMRT - the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour.

"LMRT," wrote Morgan.

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

This will only make Rhea Ripley angrier than she already is and when she returns, she will be on the hunt for Morgan.

