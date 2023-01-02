Former Women's Champion reacts to fan claiming she's about to retire from WWE

Natalya has been a part of the WWE women's locker room for more than a decade and has become a natural leader in that time. Back in November 2022, she was injured by Shayna Baszler and has since been written off the TV to undergo surgery.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is aware that she could be out of action for the next few months whilst she heals up and recently wrote an emotional post about her career on Instagram.

Several current and former female wrestlers have since responded by telling Natalya just how important she has become to the business, while one fan appeared to take the post as Nattie confirming her retirement.

The former Champion was quick to clarify that this wasn't the case and noted, "lol, who said I'm retiring?"

Natalya made her WWE debut in April 2008

Longevity isn't something that many women in WWE have enjoyed throughout their careers, but this coming April, Nattie will mark her 15 years in the company. She is currently the longest-active female wrestler despite the fact that she's currently out injured.

During that time, the BOAT has nurtured and trained many of the current crop of women as well as appearing on Total Divas, marrying fellow star Tyson Kidd and becoming an inspiration to many young women growing up watching WWE.

Champion Master (CM) @LitasaultBanks Today 12 years ago:



Natalya defeats the greatest tag team in WWE history, Lay-Cool, to win the Divas championship at Survivor Series 2010!



after the match LayCool attacks her in which Beth Phoenix 🙄 returns after 6 months off due to injury and helps Nattie Today 12 years ago:Natalya defeats the greatest tag team in WWE history, Lay-Cool, to win the Divas championship at Survivor Series 2010! after the match LayCool attacks her in which Beth Phoenix 🙄 returns after 6 months off due to injury and helps Nattie https://t.co/Rg0pZnjchj

Nattie is a sure-fire Hall of Famer in the future and someone who deserves to have one final run at the Women's Championship before she does retire from the business.

At 40 years old, it's unclear how much longer she has left the company, with many younger women coming through and taking over on the main roster in recent years.

Do you think Natalya will be retiring from the business in the coming years? Have your say in the comments section below...

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes