Former Women's Champion reacts after female WWE fan is caught on camera inappropriately touching CM Punk

A former WWE Women's Champion has sent a profanity-filled message after CM Punk was involved in a disturbing incident this week on RAW. After the show went off the air, a female fan was caught on camera harassing Punk.

After RAW ended, Punk and Cody Rhodes teamed up with Rey Mysterio and the trio took on The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team post-show dark match. A clip from the show later went viral in which a female fan was seen inappropriately touching CM Punk. The former WWE Champion wasn't happy at all with her behavior and warned her not to touch him.

Now, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa has responded to the incident with a message on X.

"A thirst bucket bi**h trying to cause problems... Can’t read a room... And don’t know what signals are. Good for these men (RESPECT)... Bad for her. Let’s just say some of the men in pro wrestling in the past, would’ve been writing their hotel room number on her t*ts. 🤷‍♀️"

CM Punk is mere weeks away from a massive outing

Punk will sign the contract for a Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 on this week's episode of SmackDown. The three megastars kicked off their feud at Royal Rumble 2025 when Punk eliminated both Rollins and Reigns from the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Punk and Rollins engaged in a ringside brawl after Punk was eliminated by Logan Paul. Rollins also brutally attacked his former Shield stablemate Roman Reigns after their eliminations. All three men have had issues with each other in the past, with Rollins and Punk supposedly having real-life heat with each other.

Punk would love to put both Rollins and Reigns down at The Show of Shows and win what could possibly be his first-ever main event at WrestleMania.

