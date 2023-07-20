Former Women's Champion reveals why she believes the WWE Universe has resonated with her storyline

Shayna Baszler shocked the WWE Universe when she betrayed her friend and tag team partner Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank in London.

The 42-year-old is a two-time NXT Women's Champion. Since arriving on the main roster in 2020, she has had three Women's Tag Team Championship reigns. However, she has not mirrored the success she had in the developmental brand in singles competition.

Shayna and Ronda won the Women's Tag Team Championships in May and successfully unified the titles with NXT Women's Tag Team Titles last month on SmackDown. The duo lost their belts to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez when Baszler attacked and walked out on Rousey at Money in the Bank.

On the latest episode of RAW, Rousey challenged Baszler to a match at SummerSlam. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the Queen of Spades revealed why she believes fans have resonated with her storyline with her former friend.

"I don't think Ronda has anyone in her life that stands up to her. Even in MMA, I don't know how many training sessions I had to rearrange on my own because Ronda decided last minute she wanted to go to the gym and get her stuff in. Nobody has put their foot down and said, 'No, this isn't right'. It's the first time in her life someone's said, 'You're being a jerk,' and I said it with my fists," said Baszler. [From 46:50 to 47:39]

Current WWE SuperStar thinks Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey will be Match of the Year

Baszler and Rousey's relationship stems back many years. They were part of the Four Horsewomen of MMA.

After Rousey challenged Baszler to a match at SummerSlam on RAW, SmackDown Superstar 'Michin' Mia Yim took to Twitter to claim the clash between the former MMA Fighters will be Match of the Year.

"Calling it. Shayna v Ronda about to be MOTY," tweeted Yim.

