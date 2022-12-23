Former Women’s Champion reveals how she secured WWE tryout

WWE occasionally holds tryouts throughout the year. Recently former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recalled how she secured a tryout with the company.

Liv Morgan officially signed with WWE in 2015. She is now one of the most popular wrestlers on the blue brand's roster. Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract earlier this year.

The 28-year-old underwent a character change after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. Over the past few months, fans have seen a more extreme version of her. Most of the time, we have witnessed Morgan attacking her opponents with weapons every chance she gets.

During a recent appearance on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, the former Riott Squad member recalled how meeting with her professional trainer set the wheels in motion for her WWE tryout and signing.

"I was fortunate enough to meet this world renowned strength and conditioning coach named Joe DeFranco," Morgan said. "He trains professional athletes. So, he trains Triple H, and after training with him for a week or two, he pretty much told WWE like, 'Hey, I have this girl here. She loves WWE, she's athletic, she's been training with me. I think she may be worth a look for a tryout.'"

Morgan continued:

"So, they gave my information, and then six months later I flew for my tryout, and then I got signed, and like the rest is history. It just was like right moment, right time. It was insane." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The 28-year-old star recently failed to capture WWE Women's Tag Team titles on last week's episode of the blue brand (December 16) Morgan teamed up with Tegan Nox to challenge Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Liv Morgan is already preparing for life after WWE

Liv Morgan recently discussed the life she has planned after her WWE career comes to an end.

Being only 28 years old, Morgan is still in her prime. That, coupled with the fact that she had the best on-screen year of her career in 2022, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase and the SmackDown Women's Championship, suggests that it will be years before we see her hang her wrestling boots.

During the same interview appearance, Liv discussed how she wants to become a realtor after her in-ring career ends.

"I have not started a business," said Liv Morgan. "But I have enrolled in classes to eventually become a realtor, eventually a broker, have my own brokerage, It definitely took a backseat to my training. I'm having a quarter life crisis of 'I'm not doing enough with my life,' so I picked up all these things. Real estate was one of them and I still want to follow through and finish with that, but I also opened up a soap business, and that's doing really well, and I have a lot of fun with that. I've been taking acting classes." [H/T: Fightful]

Most former wrestlers either remain in the industry in noncompeting roles after retirement or pick up regular jobs and businesses. Liv Morgan is planning to follow the latter.

