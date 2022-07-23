Former Women's Champion shares a never-seen-before image with Vince McMahon and Sasha Banks

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley recently shared a never-seen-before image with Vince McMahon and Sasha Banks.

Last night before SmackDown, McMahon shocked the WWE Universe with news of his retirement. Several wrestlers showcased their love and support for their former boss after he broke the news on Twitter.

Bayley shared a rare picture of herself, McMahon, and Sasha Banks. The picture was taken around Elimination Chamber 2019 when Bayley and Banks were called 'Boss n Hug' connection and became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

You can see the image below:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for WWE as McMahon has stepped down from all his duties.

Vince McMahon retired at the age of 77

Last month, Vince McMahon was surrounded by controversy and allegations when claims of misconduct were discovered. John Laurinaitis and McMahon were the prime suspects and were being investigated by the board.

Last night, McMahon delivered a groundbreaking piece of news when he announced his retirement from the company. According to WWE, Vince McMahon officially stepped down from his role and named Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan the co-CEOs of the company.

He also stepped down from his role as the creative head of WWE. Here is a quote from the statement issued by the company:

"I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment." [H/T - WWE]

It will be interesting to see what changes will be made to the product by the newer management after McMahon's departure.

Do you think Vince McMahon will return as an on-screen talent? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

