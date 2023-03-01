Former women's champion showed Zoey Stark who "the real final boss" was on a WWE show

Japanese legend Meiko Satomura defeated former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark in a display of power on tonight's episode of NXT.

Last Tuesday, Zoey Stark stated that she was upset that former UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura had been scheduled for a championship match ahead of her.

On tonight's show, she promised to show Satomura who "the real final boss" was. However, the Japanese legend turned the tables on Stark.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime Zoey Stark lost the battle but she nailed this!! Near fall on Satomura! #WWENXT Zoey Stark lost the battle but she nailed this!! Near fall on Satomura! #WWENXT https://t.co/uclV8M1KFa

Meiko took control early in the match, keeping Zoey grounded. She dropped her knees to Stark's chest while maintaining a headlock.

Zoey Stark went for a springboard move off the top rope but was hit with a kick from Meiko. The Japanese legend went to the top and hit a tadpole splash for a near fall.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion then hit a superkick for a near fall. She later missed out on a 450 Splash, allowing Meiko to hit a Death Valley Driver.

Meiko Satomura added a step-up kick to the Scorpio Rising finisher to pick up a win before her match against Roxanne Perez next week. Roxy and Meiko stared each other down in the ring after the contest.

Do you think Satomura can become the new NXT Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

