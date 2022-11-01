Former Women’s Champion shows off nasty injury following Liv Morgan botch at WWE live event

Natalya hasn't had the best of runs on WWE TV as of late, as the former Women's Champion has become a target for Shayna Baszler.

The former champion was choked out by The Queen of Spades last week on WWE SmackDown and is set to face off one-on-one against her this week. The match was pre-recorded and it's known that Natalya suffered a facial injury following the match. This isn't the only injury blow she has been handed recently.

Liv Morgan botches the table spot and Natalya no sells at #WWEGlasgow Liv Morgan botches the table spot and Natalya no sells at #WWEGlasgow https://t.co/Yl8pX5BstF

Nattie recently took to Instagram where she showed off the nasty cuts that she suffered when a table spot went wrong as part of a match against Liv Morgan.

"When you go through a table and you've got a giant goosegg on the back of your head....and cuts...pain is beauty! But I still love you. Scotland and Germany!!!!!" she wrote.

Natalya suffered a head injury in Glasgow

As seen in the video, the table refused to break and it was Natalya who came off worse but was still able to dust herself off and move on to perform in Germany the following night.

Natalya has garnered some heat for no selling at the WWE live event

As seen in the video, the table spot was botched but Morgan was still able to secure the win when she pinned Natalya. As soon as the bell rang, Nattie rolled out of the ring and completely no-sold the spot, which is most likely because she suffered an injury.

This isn't the first time that the former Women's Champion has no-sold Liv Morgan's offense. Nattie made headlines when she left the ring immediately after receiving Liv Morgan's ObLIVion finisher at a WWE live event.

Nattie is yet to comment on the reason for her actions, but it is expected to be linked to her head injury.

