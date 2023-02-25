Former Women's Champion suffered an awful defeat at the hands of Shayna Baszler within five minutes on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Shayna Baszler defeated former Divas Champion Natalya in quick work.

First, The Queen of Harts entered the ring accompanied by the newly returned SmackDown star Tegan Nox. She sided with Nattie to protect her from uncalled assault by Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

Following the two women, The Queen of Spades came to the ring with The Baddest Women on the Planet on her side. Shayna Baszler started the match strong and immediately went for a running boot.

The 40-year-old star had it scouted and countered it with a German Suplex with a discus clothesline. The former Divas Champion went for a Sharpshooter, but Baszler rolled out of the ring.

Natalya and Rousey got into a verbal altercation at ringside. The distraction cost Nattie as Baszler caught her with a knee to the jaw. The latter followed it with an armbar, forcing Natalya to tap for the win in under five minutes.

After the match, Tegan Nox, who was at ringside, was booted off the apron by Baszler after the contest. Ronda Rousey and Baszler tried to finish Natalya, but Nox was back in the ring right in time to make the save.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet wasn't happy and promised to make Nox pay next week on WWE SmackDown.

What did you think of Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya tonight on the blue brand? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes