Former women's champion takes a shot at Bianca Belair for being in audience on tonight's WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair paid for tickets to sit among the audience to watch the women’s championship match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

During the bout, Asuka fired back with a backstabber after Flair missed a massive boot in the corner. A spear nearly knocked down the Queen before stepping outside, where The Empress of Tomorrow escaped a kick that landed on Belair in the first row.

However, while the bout was being called off, The EST jumped the barricades and attacked Asuka. Bianca Belair was cleaning the announcer's table when Charlotte Flair approached her and told her it was her match.

Following the match, Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to address that she would have bought a ticket to see her too if she weren't herself. This was a direct shot at Belair, who bought tickets to sit in the front row and ate a massive boot from Flair.

“If I wasn’t me, I would have bought a ticket to see me too,” Flair wrote.

Check out The Queen’s tweet below:

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE If I wasn’t me, I would have bought a ticket to see me too 🎟️ If I wasn’t me, I would have bought a ticket to see me too 🎟️ 👑 https://t.co/MPlIbYaBQO

A scuffle broke out that saw Flair crash to the steel steps and Asuka at EST's KOD at the announcer's desk. Belair also hit The Queen with the KOD and slammed her on top of the current champion.

Only time will if tonight Bianca Belair turned heel on Asuka and Flair, or will she remain the same.

