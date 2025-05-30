Former Women's Champion teases surprising alliance with Jacob Fatu 

Jacob Fatu is the reigning United States Champion and could be added to the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on SmackDown tonight. While Fatu already has Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo backing him up on the blue brand, it seems that he also has another family member who is teasing an alliance.

Ahead of her Money in the Bank qualifying match later tonight, Naomi recently sent out an interesting update about Jacob Fatu, which could be a potential tease for an alliance between the two stars.

Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and JC Mateo are all heels on SmackDown, much like Naomi, who has been dominating the women's division since finally accepting her new character and cutting off Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

Naomi clearly needs some backup, so it would be interesting to see if that support comes in the form of The Bloodline, especially since she is married to Jimmy Uso. Uso is a face on SmackDown and has been working away from his wife following her recent heel turn, but her other family members could come to the rescue.

Will Naomi team up with The Bloodline and Jacob Fatu?

It's an interesting situation at present because Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are out injured, which has led to JC Mateo coming in, so now they are no longer the Bloodline that Solo Sikoa put together.

While Mateo and Fatu are seemingly not on the same page, it seems that there is a delay in the new group being handed a name. That being said, Sikoa could do what Roman Reigns failed to do and finally add a female to his group so that they are able to dominate both the women's and men's divisions.

Naomi is the favorite to not only qualify but also to win the Money in the Bank contract, so she would be the perfect pick for the team.

