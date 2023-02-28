Former women's champion thought Lita would be mad at her for wearing similar gear the night she returned

Last month, WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned on RAW and allied herself with Becky Lynch. Carmella, who currently works on the red brand, recently revealed that she thought the veteran would be mad at her for wearing similar gear the night she returned.

After months of being away due to an injury and personal issues, Carmella finally returned to WWE before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. She made her in-ring return on the February 6 edition of Monday Night RAW, where she faced Candace LeRae, Michin, and Piper Niven to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match.

What Carmella didn't know was that the WWE Hall of Famer was also scheduled to make her return to the ring to help Becky Lynch in her steel cage match against Bayley that same night.

Carmella revealed on the After The Bell podcast that she thought Lita would be mad at her for wearing similar gear to the Hall of Famer on the same night.

"Coming back and knowing that I was going to do a new version of my old character, I wanted to kind of marry my look with the bra top that I've been wearing, but also...when Carmella debuted, she was wearing the joggers and the boxers showing."

The former SmackDown Women's Champion continued:

"I kind of wanted to take that and put a new twist on it. I thought, 'what better way to do that than pay homage to Lita?' She had such iconic gear. I figured, 'let me take that and put my twist on it.' Little did I know, the night I'm debuting this gear, Lita is backstage and I am freaking out. 'Oh Gosh, is she going to be mad at me? Is she going to say what are you doing? Take that off. I have nothing back up to wear, what am I going to do?'" [H/T Fightful]

Lita was cool with Carmella wearing similar gear as he

While Carmella was expecting the Hall of Famer to be mad at her for wearing similar, she got the opposite reaction, as Lita was totally okay with it.

The former Women's Champion described her interaction with the WWE Hall of Famer during the same podcast episode:

"She was in makeup, I walk by, I'm wearing the gear. 'Hey Lita, how are you?' 'Oh my gosh.' 'I hope you're not mad.' 'Are you kidding? Not at all, that's amazing.' 'I really wanted to pay tribute to you.' She loved it. I'm not going to lie, I was a little scared for a minute, is she going to be pissed at me?" [H/T Fightful]

The veteran will team with Becky Lynch this week on RAW to challenge Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championship. It will be interesting to see if Becky and the WWE Hall of Famer will be able to win tag team gold.

Who do you think will win on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes