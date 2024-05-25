Former World Champion botches finish at WWE event; potential rematch planned

Gunther took on Randy Orton in the final of WWE's King of the Ring Tournament in Saudi Arabia and it was The Ring General who came out on top. Despite Orton's two-decade-long history in WWE, it seems that he managed to botch keeping his shoulders down for the pin, which was later noted by the commentary team.

Expand Tweet

The pin was so bad that one of them was actually off the mat, but it is unclear if this was the plan from The Viper since he could now challenge Gunther to a rematch at the upcoming Clash at the Castle event.

Gunther isn't able to cash in his title match until SummerSlam which means that he could face Orton again as The Viper has grounds to ask Adam Pearce or Nick Aldis to look at the footage and see that this is not a legal pin.

While the referee's decision often stands in these cases, the decision could be made to allow Orton a rematch if there is nothing in the plans for him when WWE travels to Scotland next month. That being said, he has had quite the issue with The Bloodline recently and could return to that story following the trip to Saudi Arabia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback