Former World Champion should come out of retirement after over 9 years for a singles match at WWE WrestleMania 40, Bill Apter believes (Exclusive)

Over the last few years, we have seen multiple names come out of retirement to wrestle one more match in WWE. Veteran journalist Bill Apter believes Adam Pearce should join the list as well with a singles match against Nick Aldis at WrestleMania 40.

Adam Pearce retired from in-ring action in December 2014, after which he joined WWE. Over the last nine years, the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion has worked in various backstage roles. He was later transitioned to an on-screen personality, serving as an official.

Pearce was recently promoted to General Manager of RAW by Triple H. The Game even introduced Nick Aldis to the WWE Universe and made him the new General Manager of SmackDown. The two men have been at odds ever since, and Bill Apter believes that they should settle their differences inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 40.

Here's what the veteran journalist had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"It has to be [Nick] Aldis vs [Adam] Pearce in the entertainment match of the night, so to say. They both can still work really well." [From 23:37 to 23:48]

Both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce have been actively trying to sign recently returned stars to their shows. While Aldis managed to lure Randy Orton, CM Punk has not made a decision yet.

