Former world champion confirms his exit from top wrestling company after 20 years

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and New Japan Pro-Wrestling veteran Tetsuya Naito has confirmed he will leave the promotion. He has been part of the company for two decades.

Ad

The 42-year-old superstar passed a public audition held by NJPW in 2005. He made his in-ring debut the following year, losing to Takashi Uwano. Over the years, Naito established himself as one of the most charismatic wrestlers in the industry. The leader of Los Ingobernables de Japón became a multi-time champion, winning the IWGP Heavyweight Title thrice and the IWGP World Heavyweight Title twice.

The promotion has announced that Tetsuya Naito will depart after completing his scheduled appearances.

Ad

Trending

"Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In recent weeks, conversations have been ongoing between New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Tetsuya Naito regarding Naito's future wrestling activities. As a result of those conversations, both parties have mutually agreed not to renew Naito's contract with NJPW. Both parties have arrived at this decision after careful consideration and lengthy conversation."

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Naito is set to work through the Dontaku series, concluding May 4, 2025, in Fukuoka.

"Naito's contract ends on the best possible terms with NJPW, which joins fans in wishing Naito further success in any and all future endeavours. New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologises to NJPW and Naito fans for any concern this announcement may cause. Naito will make all of his scheduled appearances through the Dontaku series, concluding May 4 in Fukuoka, and looks forward to your ongoing support." [H/T: NJPW's official website]

Ad

Check out NJPW's announcement on X below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tetsuya Naito isn't the only former champion who will leave New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Besides Tetsuya Naito, multi-time champion Jeff Cobb is also set to depart New Japan Pro-Wrestling. NJPW confirmed that the 42-year-old's final match for the company will take place on April 19, 2025, against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Expand Tweet

Reports have suggested that Cobb could be on his way to WWE, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More