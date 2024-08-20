Former World Champion confirms WWE rivalry is over

WWE RAW currently features some of the interesting storylines in pro wrestling. Recently, a popular superstar confirmed his ongoing rivalry with Karrion Kross is over. The name in question is Kofi Kingston.

The New Day has been feuding with The Final Testament since the latter's move to the red brand during the WWE Draft 2024. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods teamed up with Odyssey Jones to defeat the heel faction in a Six Man Tag Team Match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Jones made his in-ring debut on the main roster last week as he squashed Vincent Winey.

Kofi Kingston took to his Instagram account earlier today to send a message to Karrion Kross. The WWE Champion shared an edited video reflecting on the win over The Final Testament. He added that the rivalry is over, with The New Day emerging victorious.

"It’s over @realkillerkross [Karrion Kross]. We have the high ground," he wrote.

Check out Kofi Kingston's Instagram post below:

Former WWE employee believes The New Day could break up at Bash in Berlin

WWE has been teasing a potential split between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for several weeks. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci believes Woods could turn on his tag team partner at the upcoming premium live event.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Xavier Woods told his fellow teammate that he was upset with Odyssey Jones' inclusion without his permission. The tease continued as Woods looked unhappy with Kingston at one stage during the tag team match when the latter tagged in Jones instead of him.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Carlucci reflected on the teases during the tag team match on RAW. Tommy pointed out that he thought Woods was going to turn on Kingston during the contest itself. He further stated it could happen at the German premium live event:

"Oh, it's definitely gonna happen. I thought it was gonna happen tonight but they're gonna string it out a little more. Again, he was upset tonight, you know, not talking to him about stuff before bringing Odyssey on into the New Day type of deal. So, you're feeling it. It's gonna happen. You thought it was gonna happen tonight. They swerved you because they knew that everybody thought it was gonna happen tonight. It may happen if they have a match at Bash in Berlin," he said. [From 35:42 - 36:16]

The New Day members have not been advertised for the upcoming PLE by the time of writing. It remains to be seen if they will make it to the match card.

