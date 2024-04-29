Former World Champion details why fans want to see more of The Rock in WWE

WWE and WCW Legend Kevin Nash recently spoke about The Rock's impact on the wrestling business.

Earlier this year, the Hollywood megastar signed a lucrative deal to become a member of the Board of Directors in TKO and also gained ownership of his name and gimmick. The Final Boss was heavily involved in the Road to WrestleMania XL and even had a match on Night One, helping WWE shatter all box office records during the grand event.

In a recent clip from the Kliq THIS podcast, Nash noted how The People's Champ was involved with various enterprises. He pointed out that although Roman Reigns was the biggest star in the business, he was nowhere close to The Rock's social media reach.

"He [The Rock] tried to buy the Mr. Olympia; he is involved with the UFL, Under Armor, some energy drinks, tequila, and products for face, Jesus! I don't know what Roman Reigns has in Instagram followers, but I know he doesn't have close to 400 million. There's a huge difference. People will go buy a ticket to see The Rock because he's a movie star," said Nash.

The Hall of Famer also detailed that The Great One had a great mind for the business. He claimed having a tag match on Night One was a brilliant idea after such a long hiatus from the squared circle.

"He's a great professional wrestler. I mean, if he does anything, look at this tag match. It's so perfect, too. If you have a retirement match, that's one thing. If you're gonna come back and just have a match, have a tag," added Nash. [From 2:17 - 3:28]

Cody Rhodes had a recent confrontation with The Rock

On the RAW after WrestleMania XL, The People's Champ confronted the new Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The Final Boss congratulated The American Nightmare for finishing his story at The Show of Shows before teasing a future showdown between the duo. The Rock reminded Cody that their story had just begun and there was more to come.

The former world champion announced that he would step away for a while, but would return soon and when he did, he would be coming after Cody's title. It will be interesting to see when The Brahma Bull returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

