Former world champion makes bold claim ahead of major WWE RAW match

A former champion has made a bold claim ahead of a massive match tonight on WWE RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand is the first show following Crown Jewel this past Saturday night. Bronson Reed, Ricochet, Ivar, and The Miz will be competing in a huge Fatal 4-Way match tonight on WWE RAW. The winner of the match will be next in line for a title match against Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Ring General has been dominant as champion and attacked The Miz last week on the red brand. However, The A-Lister appears to be very confident heading into the Fatal 4-Way match tonight, despite the odds being stacked against him.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, the former WWE Champion took to Instagram to share a humorous video. In the video, several kids are shown singing horrible renditions of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler.

However, one kid knocks it out of the park and has The Miz's name written under it. The veteran added that he will be taking another step toward reclaiming the Intercontinental Championship tonight on WWE RAW.

"Tonight on #WWERaw, I will be one step closer to taking back what’s mine. #ICTitle #WWE," he wrote.

Bill Apter on The Miz rumored to be turning babyface on WWE RAW

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on The Miz possibly turning babyface on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter believes that fans are ready to get behind the 43-year-old star. Apter complimented the veteran's interview with Adam Pearce and suggested that the 8-time Intercontinental Champion could become a fan-favorite on RAW in the weeks ahead.

"Absolutely. Actually, I loved his interview with Adam Pearce after the Bronson Reed match, I thought that was off the charts. Yeah, I think... the fans were pretty much behind him last night (...) This will be different, because the fans want to like him now because of the situation that he has been put into." [28:56 - 29:38]

You can check out the full video below:

The Miz has had a remarkable career as a WWE Superstar, but has mainly excelled as a heel performer. Only time will tell if fans will get behind him on the red brand moving forward.

