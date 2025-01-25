Former world champion makes WWE SmackDown in-ring return after 427 days

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes collided with Damian Priest in an impromptu match. The former World Heavyweight Champion is officially part of the blue brand.

Melo was supposed to face Jimmy Uso, but the latter wrestled Kevin Owens in the main event instead. During a backstage segment, Nick Aldis told Carmelo Hayes that his new signee would be his opponent. The Archer of Infamy was introduced as the latest addition to the SmackDown roster, but Melo wasn't thrilled about facing him.

Damian Priest last competed on the blue brand on November 24, 2023, 427 days ago. He and Finn Balor successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits during that show.

Trending

On SmackDown this week, the former Judgment Day member tossed Carmelo Hayes in the corner and hit him with several stomps. Damian Priest went Old School and finished it off with a crossbody. Carmelo wiped out the former world champion with a somersault plancha and hit a crossbody off the top rope.

Expand Tweet

Later, Melo hit Priest with a stunner and The First 48 for a two-count. Damian took down the latter with a clothesline and nailed him with South of Heaven to win the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback