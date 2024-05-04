Former World Champion narrowly avoids injury following dangerous botch at WWE Backlash

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton took on The Bloodline in a Street Fight to kick off WWE Backlash after Nick Aldis announced a major change to the stipulation of the match following a brawl.

One of the most dangerous spots in the match saw Kevin Owens set up several chairs and then deliver a brainbuster to Tama Tonga through them. The camera angle showed that Tonga was the one who took the worst of the bump, but Owens himself dropped neck first into the chairs as well.

This spot came towards the end of the match, as a new Bloodline member was unveiled as Tama Tonga's brother Tanga Loa joined the group and made his WWE debut. The former WWE Universal Champion was then the one who took the Samoan Spike from Solo Sikoa to end the match.

Owens was able to exit the ring after the match but needed help from Randy Orton to make his way up the ramp the two men displayed the wounds from the weapons throughout the street fight.

Owens' injuries may become clearer once the adrenaline of the match wears off, but as seen from the video above, he took quite the bump on the chairs and is lucky he was able to walk away from the match at all.