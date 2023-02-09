Former World Champion reveals a backstage political reason why Ricochet isn't able to get a big push (Exclusive)

Ricochet isn't the worst-handled WWE superstar, but many fans feel that much more can be done about him. Former Impact World Champion EC3 revealed a somewhat backstage political reason why it's hard for him to get a big push.

Ricochet is a former United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and NXT North American Champion. While on paper, that is more than what many have achieved, fans of the former champion hope that he can be thrust into the spotlight where he belongs.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said that while Ricochet could and should be an attraction, he is a victim of WWE's backstage issue - that nobody can stand above and be different:

"Unfortunately, he could be the attraction, and he should be an attraction, in a sense. Just by suffering that one defeat upon return and kind of being shuffled around, it just makes him a bigger version of everybody else. And that's the problem with WWE. No one can stand above and be different. Everyone...it's 50/50. Sometimes, to create an attraction, you have to preserve their moments and keep them off [TV] and every time they show up, it's with impact and reason."(5:15-5:50)

EC3 further added that to build an attraction, a certain level of preservation is required. He didn't seem too optimistic about the issue changing too soon:

"That's how you build an attraction, that's how you build an Andre [The Giant], a [Hulk] Hogan, and things like that. At this point, I don't think it hurts him to lose. I don't think it helps either. I just think it is what it is, and short of a complete evaluation of how we build stars, nothing changes." (5:51-6:13)

Will Ricochet add another accolade by ending a historic reign?

Ricochet has a big task ahead of him as he teams up with current ally and former friend Braun Strowman to face The Usos. The duo was added to the SmackDown Tag Team Title tournament and defeated Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to become the #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

They will face The Usos on the 10th edition episode of the blue brand this year. The Usos are currently 571 days into their tag team title reign and will be looking to close in on the big 600.

Can Ricochet and Strowman beat the odds and shock the world?

