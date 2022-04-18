Former world champion reveals Triple H played a key role in his decision to sign with WWE 

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently admitted that Triple H was one of the key individuals who made him decide to sign for the company in 2016.

Styles gained a solid reputation whilst performing for companies like TNA and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He became one of the most sought-after free agents in 2016 after his contract with the Japanese promotion came to an end. As such, his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble is still remembered as one of the most iconic debuts in the company's history.

During a recent interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, AJ Styles admitted that his conversations with Triple H majorly impacted his decision to sign with WWE. He said that he would not be with the company if it was not for The Game.

"Yeah, Triple H was here, and I am glad to see him, man,” AJ Styles stated. “You’ve got to think, when I think about his retirement I am here because of him. Because he called me, that’s huge for me." H/T Wrestling Inc

Triple H has indeed been heavily influential in attracting some of wrestling's best free agents over the years, including the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, and Finn Balor.

Triple H recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition

After an incredible 30-year in-ring career, this past WrestleMania season, the 14-time World Champion announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

In September 2021, he suffered from heart failure after going through severe pneumonia. Because of his serious health scare, the WWE Hall of Famer decided that it was time to retire from performing in the ring.

"I will never wrestle again," Levesque, who is also an executive vice president with WWE, said. "First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, you know, probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV." H/T ESPN

On Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, The Cerebral Assassin thanked the WWE Universe for their years of support. He symbolically left his boots in the ring to signal his retirement.

