Former world champion shares four-word message in response to Bianca Belair's history-making WWE title reign

Bianca Belair recently became WWE's longest-reigning black champion for any singles title in the company's storied history. After defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania last year, The EST has managed to vanquish every challenge that has come her way. She is currently going strong at 344 days.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is a big fan of Bianca Belair. Henry has often lavished praise on Belair's efforts in the past. He even took the liberty of labeling her the "Female Superstar of the Year" for 2022.

Mark Henry has once again expressed his love for The EST. He took to Twitter to congratulate the WWE RAW Women's Champion on her incredible achievement:

"I am so proud!" Henry wrote.

Mark Henry himself was a two-time world champion during his time with the Stamford-based promotion, including a remarkable run with the World Heavyweight Championship back in 2011 as well as the ECW Championship in 2008.

Bianca Belair's WWE RAW Women's Championship reign may soon come to an end

Perhaps Belair's biggest challenge yet is Asuka, who won the Elimination Chamber bout in February to earn a title opportunity at WrestleMania 39. Whilst their storyline on the red brand has been confusing and lackluster, to say the least, it's a no-brainer that the duo has the potential to steal the show on The Grandest Stage.

Asuka returned to the Stamford-based promotion at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, bringing a change in character.

She introduced Kana to the WWE Universe, a moniker she has used since the beginning of her professional wrestling career, during her stint on the Japanese independent circuit, all the way until signing with the global juggernaut.

It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for Asuka to end the historic run of Bianca Belair. The company may want to push the Japanese star after 50/50 bookings over the years.

