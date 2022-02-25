"I would have squished him 15 years ago" - Former world champion targets Roman Reigns with bold claim

Goldberg recently claimed that he would have squished Roman Reigns if the duo had wrestled 15 years ago.

The Hall of Famer lost a Universal title bout to Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. The match was two years in the making, and Goldberg gave everything he had in an attempt to win his third Universal title. The Tribal Chief's might was too much for him, though.

Goldberg recently spoke about the feud on the Car Cast podcast and was quite blunt when he mentioned Roman Reigns. He stated that Reigns is a great guy, and added that he would have loved to wrestle him 15 years ago when he was 40-years-old. The legend further said that he would have decimated Reigns if the two megastars had collided 15 years ago.

"Roman is a great dude. It would have been nice for me to do it in my 40s, but I had to do it at 55. I think they planned it out so he had more of an opportunity to beat me. Let's be perfectly honest, I would have squished him 15 years ago, but now, it's a different story. I'm 55, I do two matches a year, what am I going to do?"

"Come in, one of the bigger pay-per-views, and I'm going to beat the WWE Universal Champion and take the belt home for six months and come back? I don't write the script, I just kind of follow it. Kind of follow it. One of the reasons I came back is to give back to the business. If I can set Roman up and make him look like a million bucks going into WrestleMania against Brock, that's my job," Goldberg said. [H/T Fightful]

Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns in their primes would have been way better than their recent outing

Goldberg and Reigns' Universal title match at Elimination Chamber didn't even last 10 minutes. The former WCW World Champion was gassed during the showdown. He is still quite well-built, but he isn't as agile as he used to be during his first WWE run during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

𝙍𝙄𝙉𝘼 𝙍𝙀𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙎 @RinaUso

- Roman Reigns



#WWEChamber #WrestleMania #AndStill “I'm a Humble Tribal Chief, but even i Surprised my own self with my greatness, I'm a Man of my word, and i Goldberg'Goldberg”- Roman Reigns “I'm a Humble Tribal Chief, but even i Surprised my own self with my greatness, I'm a Man of my word, and i Goldberg'Goldberg”- Roman Reigns #WWEChamber #WrestleMania #AndStill https://t.co/Iru2sjaY4d

A match between Roman Reigns and a younger Goldberg would have been a must-see affair. The latter's match with Reigns was the final bout of his WWE contract and it's quite possible that fans will never see him wrestle again.

Would you have liked to see these two behemoths face each other in their primes?

Edited by Kaushik Das