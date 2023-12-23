Former world champion "wasn't worth" Roman Reigns' attention on SmackDown due to a kayfabe reason, legend explains (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns might not be around too often, but WWE continues to be The Tribal Chief's domain. Reigns had an exciting exchange with Nick Aldis this week, and the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter explained why Roman had previously ignored the recently appointed General Manager of SmackDown.

As seen on SmackDown, Aldis, and Reigns were involved in a backstage segment where the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was annoyed by the number one contender's match being announced without his consent.

It seemed like Roman Reigns had totally forgotten about Nick Aldis' role, and the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion made sure that The Tribal Chief knew who had the power on the blue brand.

The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter delved deeper into the angle while speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast and explained that in kayfabe, it was right for Roman not to pay attention to Nick Aldis all this while.

Aldis has proved he was no pushover and will make matches even if Roman Reigns is against them. Apter noted that, in pro wrestling terms, there was a valid reason behind The Tribal Chief turning a blind eye to Aldis until their confrontation on SmackDown.

"In wrestling terms, it would be that he did not pay enough attention to him originally because the guy didn't mean anything to him. When we were doing the magazines, that's something we would have done in the magazines, which Roman did not remember, it just wasn't worth his memory," Bill Apter said. [20:42 - 20:58]

