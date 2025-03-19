Former World Heavyweight Champion claims his WWE 2K25 rating is wrong

A wrestling legend recently shared his honest opinion on the rating of his character in the recently released WWE 2K25 video game. The veteran believes his rating in the game should have been higher.

The widely famous video game features two versions of former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T. While his standard version is given a decent rating of 85, his model from 2001 is rated only 77.

While speaking on the latest edition of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on the ratings. The 60-year-old noted that his 2001 model's rating was way off the mark. However, he added that it could be the game developers' personal take.

"77, that’s way off the mark. Yeah, that’s way off the mark. Again, it’s whether they like you or not a lot of times. It can be personal. It’s a personal thing sometimes," he said.

Responding to Brad Gilmore mentioning that The Sandman's model had an overall rating (86) higher than his, the WWE Hall of Famer noted it was messed up on many levels. Booker T added that his character should have been rated at least 90. However, the veteran stated that he gets the point that people vote for their favorites.

"You know what, it is [messed up]. It really is on so many levels. But, one thing about my character being 85. It can normally beat everyone on the roster [laughs]. I should’ve been no less than 90 in 01’. Again, I’ve been getting the short end of the stick for quite a while with a lot of these people like that. They’re fanboying out. They vote for their favorite wrestlers, not the best. Look, I get it. I get it, alright?” he added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Who are the highest-rated stars in the WWE 2K25 roster?

While John Cena's Super Cena model is the strongest in the video game with an overall rating of 100, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are the highest-rated male Superstars among the active superstars in the WWE 2K25 roster, tied with a rating of 96.

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is the highest-rated female star, with a rating equal to The American Nightmare and The OTC. SmackDown star Bianca Belair comes in as a close second with a rating of 95.

WWE 2K25's 'Bloodline' and 'Deadman' editions were released on March 7, while its standard and deluxe editions were released on March 14. The much-awaited video game has been received well by gamers and wrestling fans all over the world.

